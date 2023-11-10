Florian Wirtz: Bayer Leverkusen set eye-watering asking price

Almost every top European club is interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

The young playmaker is enjoying another fantastic campaign with his recent show-stopping performances a big reason for Xabi Alonso’s side leading the Bundesliga table.

And with the 20-year-old one of the continent’s most in-form players, interest from other clubs has inevitably begun to grow.

Sources close to the player have revealed to CaughtOffside that among those interested in the playmaker is a trio of Premier League clubs.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all have the midfielder on their shortlist with Barcelona and Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich also monitoring the 20-year-old’s situation.

A transfer in January has been ruled out though. Our sources do not expect Wirtz to leave Bayer Leverkusen until at least next summer. The Germans are also open to a sale and are hopeful a summer bidding war will see their eye-watering £105 million (€120 million) asking price met.

Since being promoted to Leverkusen’s senior first-team in 2020, Wirtz, who has three years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 68 goals in 119 games in all competitions.

