Arsenal are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements and they could push for Douglas Luiz during the January transfer window.

Thomas Partey recently picked up an injury and Arsenal are now looking to bring in replacements during the January window.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Gunners love the 25-year-old Aston Villa midfielder and they could look to make a move for him. However, a transfer will not be easy and Aston Villa are determined to keep him at the club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has established himself as a reliable Premier League midfielder and his departure would weaken Aston Villa severely midway through the season. The West Midlands club are chasing European qualification and they will not want to lose a key player like him in January. Replacing the 25-year-old could prove to be a challenging task for them.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian could be tempted to join a big club like Arsenal. The Gunners challenged for the league title last season and they are likely to be in the conversation for the title this season as well.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities at the highest level could be an exciting option for the player. He would get to experience Champions League football with Arsenal as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Aston Villa have done quite well in the Premier League this season and the fans will hope that Unai Emery can convince the Brazilian to continue at the West Midlands club for the foreseeable future.