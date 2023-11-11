Video: Solanke doubles Newcastle’s misery with a cheeky improvised finish

AFC Bournemouth Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Dominic Solanke has scored again for Bournemouth, this time with a cheeky improvised finish from close range.

Cook sends a dangerous cross into the box and Sinisterra heads it against the post. The ball rebounds back and among the chaos, it is Solanke who is the quickest to react and he comes up with a lovely scorpion-kick like flick to put it past Pope.

The goal was checked for possible handball by the VAR but the goal stood.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
‘VAR was right’ Mikel Arteta jokingly praises the referees after Burnley win
Video: Brilliant Solanke strike gives Bournemouth the lead against Newcastle
Journalist claims Moyes could drop ‘dire’ striker against Nottingham Forest
More Stories Dominic Solanke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.