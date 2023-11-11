Video: Solanke doubles Newcastle’s misery with a cheeky improvised finish

Dominic Solanke has scored again for Bournemouth, this time with a cheeky improvised finish from close range.

Cook sends a dangerous cross into the box and Sinisterra heads it against the post. The ball rebounds back and among the chaos, it is Solanke who is the quickest to react and he comes up with a lovely scorpion-kick like flick to put it past Pope.

The goal was checked for possible handball by the VAR but the goal stood.

Watch the goal below:

Dominic Solanke flicks it into the net with his heel to double Bournemouth’s lead! #BOUNEW pic.twitter.com/ABM6KeSbRE — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 11, 2023