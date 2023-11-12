Cole Palmer salvages a dramatic draw for Chelsea with stoppage-time equaliser in 8-goal thriller

Chelsea and Manchester City have just played out one of the games of the season at Stamford Bridge.

It was a purely entertaining game with both sides attacking end to end.

Haaland gave City the lead from the spot but Chelsea responded with two goals in eight minutes to lead 2-1, Silva and Sterling on the scoresheet for the Blues.

But City got their equaliser right before half-time as Akanji headed in from close range and Haaland scored his second of the game just 90 seconds into the second half to restore City’s lead making it 2-3.

But in the 65th minute, Nicolas Jackson scored his fourth goal in 2 games. Gallagher’s shot from outside the box was saved by Ederson but Jackson reacted the quickest on the rebound to make 3-3.

But City weren’t done yet as Rodri popped up to score in the 86th minute. His fierce strike from outside the box took a significant deflection and ended up in the back of the net.

City thought they have won the game but there was more drama to come at Stamford Bridge.

Late in stoppage time, Broja is wiped out by Ruben Diaz inside the box resulting in a Chelsea penalty. Former City ace Cole Palmer stepped up to take a brilliant penalty to salvage a point for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

