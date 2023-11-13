Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku wants to leave the club permanently at the end of the season and he wants to sign for Roma.

The 30-year-old Belgian is currently on loan at Roma and he has been outstanding for them. The Belgian international has nine goals in 13 appearances across all competitions and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football at the capital club.

It seems that Lukaku is enjoying his time in Rome and it is no surprise that he wants to stay there.

A report from Fichajes claims that Roma will need to enter into negotiations with the Premier League club in the coming months and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement on a reasonable fee.

The striker does not have a future at Stamford Bridge and it makes sense for all parties to move on. His move to Chelsea did not work out and the Blues will need to cut their losses on him and move on.

Lukaku is still at the peak of his career and he could be an important player for Roma in the coming seasons. The Italian outfit will hope that he can guide them to a league title like he did at Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Roma will be delighted with Lukaku’s preferences so far and they will hope that he can sustain his current run of form until the end of the season.