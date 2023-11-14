Fabrizio Romano says Man United sent scouts to watch Benfica star ahead of January transfer window

Manchester United scouts were in attendance for Benfica’s dramatic match with Sporting CP on Sunday as the Premier League club had an eye on one of the Portuguese club’s stars. 

Benfica won the match 2-1 courtesy of some late drama as the home side scored two goals in extra time to win the match from being 1-0 down and the three points sent Roger Schmidt’s side top of the league.

The man who scored the equaliser, Joao Neves, was being watched by scouts from Man United ahead of the January transfer window, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder is liked by the Premier League giants but the club can’t move until the board makes a decision on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry into Old Trafford. 

Neves is a defensive midfielder who is a regular in Benfica’s team at just 19 years of age. The midfielder made his debut for the club last year and kicked on in Portugal ever since.

Man United are believed to be on the lookout for Casemiro replacements, who is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and Neves is the type of profile that fits what the Premier League club want going forward.

The 19-year-old has a contract at Benfica until 2028, therefore, any bid will need to be a large one to lure him away from the Estádio da Luz.

