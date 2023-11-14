Pundit believes Southgate must win EURO 2024 to keep his England job

talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has said Gareth Southgate must win EURO 2024 to keep his England job.

Whilst Jordan praises what Southgate has done over the recent years for the national team and bringing them together, however with this group of players, he believes anything other than winning the trophy at EURO 2024 would be a failure.

Jordan however has criticised Southgate for not making changes in big games, leading to losses against Croatia, Italy and France.

He ended off by saying whilst Southgate deserves praise for his achievements with harmonising the group, and using the facilities at his disposal, he also needs to win this upcoming tournament as “you don’t get an endless array of opportunities”.

? “He’s had achievements, but you don’t get an endless array of opportunities!” ? “He’s an international manager. There’s no argument for him to drop into a top six side.” Simon Jordan claims Gareth Southgate MUST win the Euros to keep his England job. ??????? pic.twitter.com/oPpGBYtVnS — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 14, 2023

Southgate has led England to the World Cup Semi-Final in 2018, the EURO 2020 final, and the Quarter-Final of the World Cup in 2022.

England will play Malta and North Macedonia in their EURO Qualifying group games this week on Friday the 17th of November, and Monday the 20th of November.