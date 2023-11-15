Man United will need to break British transfer record to bring Premier League striker to Old Trafford

Man United are big admirers of Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and a British transfer record fee will need to be exchanged in order to bring the striker to Old Trafford.

United are still on the lookout for another forward and Ferguson has been a player the hierarchy at the Manchester club like.

However, the Ireland international put pen to paper on a fresh contract last week, keeping him at the AMEX Stadium until 2029.

According to Football Insider, Man United will continue to monitor him but when the time comes to make a move, the Premier League giants will need to part ways with a lot of money.

Brighton have slapped a British-record price tag on Ferguson following his 6-year contract extension, reports talkSPORT, which means that Man United will have to spend more than the £115M Chelsea paid to the Seagulls for Moises Caicedo in the summer in order to land their forward target.

The report states that Man United are one of many top Premier League and European clubs considering moves for Ferguson in 2024 following his breakthrough campaign last season.

The Republic of Ireland international notched his first Premier League goal against Arsenal in December 2022 and has already hit 11 in the English top flight.

The signing of the 19-year-old will be a big coup for whoever lands him and it will also be a big story due to the transfer fee.