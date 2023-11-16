With the January transfer window just a few weeks away, Newcastle might be expected to be one of the busier Premier League clubs in the marketplace.

An incredible 13 players out at present, per Premier Injuries, is only likely to be halved at best by the time the window opens in the new year, prompting Eddie Howe to make one or two needed additions.

If the players bought slot in as well as most of the buys that have been made recently, it could be the difference between success and failure in the domestic cup competitions and also the Champions League if the Magpies make it to the knockout stages.

According to Fichajes, Newcastle will aim to tempt Barcelona’s Ferran Torres back to the Premier League.

The former Man City ace hasn’t reproduced his best form often enough to justify a regular spot in Xavi’s starting XI, though has shown flashes for Spain, and therefore remains a prize capture.

With Howe a little further forward than Xavi in his tactical appreciation, it may well be that the north east giants get the best out of Torres too.

It isn’t clear at this stage what the fee for his services would be, but given his lack of matches of late, the expectation would be that it’s not prohibitive.