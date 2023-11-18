Arsenal continue to negotiate with important star over new deal says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta continue to build for the future at the Emirates and the Gunners are still in talks with an important player over a new long-term deal.

The North London club have recently tied down Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba to new long-term deals and Arteta wants another one of his defenders to commit to his project at the Premier League giants.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Ben White are still in talks over a new long-term deal and the transfer expert states that there are positive feelings surrounding the negotiations since day one.

The deal is not done yet but progress is being made between all parties involved.

??? Understand negotiations between Arsenal and Ben White on new long term deal continue as feeling remains positive since day one. It’s not done yet but in progress, all parties are very confident. pic.twitter.com/TlJDnNwnK2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 18, 2023

White has been a crucial part of Arteta’s team ever since signing for Arsenal from Brighton during the summer of 2021.

The defender has played as a centre-back and currently as a right-back for the Spanish coach during his time at the North London club and being only 26, the England star will continue to get better over the coming years.

Arsenal have tied down key players to their project and added others during recent transfer windows. The Gunners are building a very impressive squad and they should compete with it at the top of the Premier League for many seasons to come.