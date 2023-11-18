Video: Liverpool star hits stunner from outside of the box in England win

England’s U-21s were 3-0 winners over Serbia in their EURO U-21 qualifying match on Saturday and the clash saw Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott score a beautiful goal.

The win puts the young Three Lions second in their group after four matches, three points behind leaders Ukraine.

The goal of the match came in the second half after 55 minutes when Elliott received the ball outside of the Serbia box. The Liverpool star took two touches before striking the ball low and hard to make it 3-0 for his team.

The strike can be seen below:

??| GOAL: A special strike from Harvey Elliott puts England 3-0 up! Serbia 0-3 England (u21).pic.twitter.com/sH0NA7ysaJ — TTS. (@TransferSector) November 18, 2023

GoaL! | Serbia U21 0-3 England U21 | Harvey Elliottpic.twitter.com/HP0OHbMYEp — FootColic ?? (@FootColic) November 18, 2023

Pictures from Arena 1