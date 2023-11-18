Video: Liverpool star hits stunner from outside of the box in England win

Liverpool FC
Posted by

England’s U-21s were 3-0 winners over Serbia in their EURO U-21 qualifying match on Saturday and the clash saw Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott score a beautiful goal.  

The win puts the young Three Lions second in their group after four matches, three points behind leaders Ukraine.

The goal of the match came in the second half after 55 minutes when Elliott received the ball outside of the Serbia box. The Liverpool star took two touches before striking the ball low and hard to make it 3-0 for his team.

The strike can be seen below:

Pictures from Arena 1

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle may have an edge over top 4 rivals to sign 28-goal attacker in January
Club likely to trigger clause to sign Leeds United midfielder on a permanent deal
European giants have met with Arsenal star ahead of January transfer window
More Stories Harvey Elliott

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.