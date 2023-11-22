West Ham have reportedly joined the race to sign Timo Werner.

That’s according to recent reports in Germany, which claim the Hammers hope to beat Crystal Palace and Fulham to the German forward.

Rejoining RB Leipzig 18 months ago from Chelsea, who paid around £50 million for him, Werner, 27, would have been forgiven for expecting to play a more important role for his former club.

That hasn’t quite been the case though. The 27-year-old is struggling for game time and ahead of next summer’s Euros 2024 in Germany, the striker is understandably keen to secure more minutes.

That’s where a loan switch back to London could come in.

Palace and Fulham’s striking problems need little introduction and after failing to replace Gianluca Scamacca, who joined Atalanta six months ago, nor does the Hammers’.

This three horse race could be January’s most exciting saga.