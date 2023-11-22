Pundit claims if Southgate doesn’t win EURO 2024, he has to go

talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that if Gareth Southgate fails to win EURO 2024, he has to go.

Agbonlahor believes all England fans would agree that failure to win EURO 2024 would see the end of Southgate’s tenure, saying that the “semi final is not enough”.

Speaking on possible replacements, Pep Guardiola was mentioned, with Agbonlahor making the point “how do we know that Pep hasn’t done everything he wants to do in club football”, after having successful stints with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City.

“If Southgate doesn’t win it, he’s got to go. If Pep’s available, would he do a better job?” “How do you know he’s not done everything he wants in club football? He might enjoy it!” ??????? Gabby Agbonlahor questions if the England job would come at a great time for Guardiola. ? pic.twitter.com/OoqLAjQfdt — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 22, 2023

Southgate has managed to qualify for EURO 2024 unbeaten, topping their group on 20 points, with six wins and two draws in their eight matches played.

However all eyes are now on the tournament next summer, as many believe this to be England’s best chance at silverware in recent years.

Southgate since taking the England job in 2016, has led the Three Lions to a World Cup Semi-final in 2018, and the EURO’s final in 2021, but the next step is to go on and win something with this talented group.

If he fails to do so, questions will be asked as the timeframe closes for England to win a major honour with this golden generation group of players.