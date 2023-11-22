Pundit claims things could be “much worse” for Manchester United

talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has claimed things could be much worse at Manchester United, had they have kept previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Jordan started by defending Erik ten Hag, by stating they may not be 6th in the league whilst playing as badly as they currently are under a different manager.

He then went on to name Solskjaer as a manager they wouldn’t be 6th in the league with whilst playing this badly, as Jordan said he “had a problem with his appointment from the start”.

Jordan then went on to blast his credentials and made the statement “I don’t like rewarding mediocrity” in regards to Solskjaer’s appointment.

“If they’d been as poor as they’ve been, they might not even be 6th with another manager.” “If anyone genuinely believes the solution was to keep Ole in, I don’t know what to say.” ???? Simon Jordan argues #MUFC could be much worse off if they had kept Solskjaer. ??? pic.twitter.com/ZbWKZI0W28 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 22, 2023

Manchester United currently sit 6th in the Premier League on 21 points, winning seven and losing five of their opening 12 games so far this season.

However United have struggled to score goals this season, only scoring 13 goals in their 12 games, and conceding 16, giving them a -3 goal difference.

Solskjaer began at Manchester United as caretaker manager in December 2018, managing 19 games and having an average points per game of 2.32, which earned him the full time manager role by March 2019.

After being appointed in March 2019, Solskjaer was then in charge for 149 matches, averaging 1.79 points per game, and was eventually sacked in November 2021.