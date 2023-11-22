Video: Harvey Elliot scores brace as Young Lions run rampant

Harvey Elliot scored a brace for the England Under-21s, who beat Northern Ireland Under-21s 3-0 in UEFA EURO U-21 qualification.

Elliot’s first came from a beautiful freekick, curling it over the wall and into the bottom corner from around 25 yards out, giving England a 2-0 lead in the 52nd minute.

He then got his second in the 80th minute, making a run from midfield and being picked out by Tyler Morton, before chipping it over the Northern Ireland keeper to make it 3-0.

You can find both of Elliot’s goals on the England Youtube channel, his first at 2:22, and his second at 4:16.

