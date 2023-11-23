Man United legend Gary Neville attacks Premier League’s Big Six clubs and labels them “bullies”

Everton’s 10-point deduction has been the biggest story to emerge from the Premier League over the international break and Man United legend Gary Neville is not happy about the whole situation.

The Toffees were punished for breaking the league’s financial rules and were handed the biggest punishment ever dished out as a result, which many in the football community deem very unfair.

This comes amid Man City and Chelsea also being under investigation for financial rules breaches and Man United legend Gary Neville is not happy with the current state of the league, which includes the power the Big Six clubs have.

The Sky Sports pundit believes the trust in the league has evaporated and that the greed of the big clubs have turned them into bullies as they want to control the upper spots of the table and are happy to throw others under the bus to achieve it.

Speaking on the latest episode of Stick To Football, Neville has stated that he’d be furious if he was an Everton fan and that the Premier League are scared of Man City.

“The trust and faith has gone completely (in the Premier League),” the Man United legend said on the show.

“The greed and selfishness is out of control it’s lawless. The Premier League is a defunct organisation.

“I’d be furious if I was an Everton fan. I’d feel like it is an absolute disgrace what you’ve done to my club. Big Six, they’re bullies.

With 115 charges hanging over their head, Neville believes that the Premier League are “frightened to death of Manchester City” and is evidently not happy about their situation either.

The latest episode of Stick To Football is now live! ?? This week David Ornstein joins us to talk about Everton’s points deduction and the vote to ban loan deals between associated clubs. Have a watch/listen if you like ?https://t.co/9uedyttU8R pic.twitter.com/lgUSapSmF9 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 23, 2023

Football has been broken for a long time, evident in the amount of money being spent and the same teams have been seen winning all the time for a good number of years across Europe.

The sport is limited in the amount of fairytale stories being produced these days and the greed of organisations and big clubs continues to get worse and worse as the years pass by.