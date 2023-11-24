“They could upgrade” – Former invincible says Chelsea could sign 25-year-old Arsenal star

Ray Parlour wouldn’t be surprised if Chelsea tried to sign Aaron Ramsdale in the summer.

The Arsenal goalkeeper, despite being the club’s number one last season, has found himself demoted to back-up following David Raya’s arrival in the summer.

Consequently, with the 25-year-old now forced to play second fiddle to Spain’s Raya, the keeper’s future at the Emirates is under threat.

And ahead of next summer’s European Championship, Ramsdale will be desperate to be playing a lot more than he currently is, which is why a transfer looks to be on the cards.

Interest in the Englishman won’t be limited but Parlour believes Chelsea are one club that could benefit from signing him the most.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, the former Arsenal midfielder, who was part of the Gunners’ invincibles squad in 2003-04, said: “I don’t think he’ll move in the January window. I think they’ll wait until the end of the season but if he’s not getting an opportunity then, then certainly, he’s got to look [at his options].”

When asked by host Alan Brazil whether or not Stamford Bridge could be a possible destination, Parlour replied: “Yeah, Chelsea could be a shout, definitely. They could upgrade.”

After signing Robert Sanchez from Brighton in the summer, Mauricio Pochettino is in a similar position to Mikel Arteta. Both managers are working with new goalkeepers and ones their fanbases aren’t 100 per cent convinced by yet.

Nevertheless, with Ramsdale facing an uncertain future and Sanchez likely to benefit from some competition, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Parlour’s suspicions confirmed in the summer.