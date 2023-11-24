Tottenham ace at the top of Barcelona’s January wish list after Gavi injury

Tottenham Hotspur need to be on their guard for an approach from Barcelona for one of their players in January.

The north Londoners could provide the key to unlocking the Catalan’s current issues, exacerbated by the recent injury to talented midfielder, Gavi.

The effervescent youngster won’t play again this season, and is likely to miss Euro 2024 as a result of the knee injury that he suffered in a meaningless qualifier – given that La Roja had already qualified from their group as champions.

If there is to be a saving grace, then it is that the next transfer window is just around the corner and, according to Mundo Deportivo, La Liga are giving the Catalan club some leeway in terms of new signings precisely because of what’s happened to Gavi.

The outlet note that it’s Spurs’ Gio Lo Celso that is at the top of Barcelona’s wish list once the window opens for business on January 1.

He was favoured by Xavi in the summer, but the club’s financial situation conspired against them and the player never arrived.

It appears that they’ll push hard again in the new year, in the hope that the player’s will and Ange Postecoglou’s acquiescence sees the deal go through without too much trouble.