Video: Chelsea target scores long-range screamer for Crystal Palace against Luton Town

Crystal Palace were defeated 2-1 by Luton Town on Saturday but Eagles fans at least got to see a stunning goal from Michael Olise 

The winger’s goal made it 1-1 in the match after 74 minutes as he cut onto his left foot and produced a stunning long-range strike.

Chelsea are a team interested in the French international and would have once again liked what they saw.

The Blues pursued Olise during the summer and it looked at one point that the former Chelsea youth player would be returning to Stamford Bridge after the West London club paid his release clause.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, this transfer saga isn’t over as Chelsea are said to want to sign the France U21 star and are planning a new move in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Pictures from Foot + and Arena 2. 

