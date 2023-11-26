West Ham are said to be planning a move for Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn in January and the winger has not ruled out a move.

According to De Telegraaf via Football Oranje, West Ham are interested in the Dutch star as David Moyes plans to add to his squad during the winter window.

The future of Said Benrahma is uncertain at the club and if the Algerian star leaves the Hammers, Bergwijn could be the ideal replacement.

The 26-year-old already has Premier League experience having spent two years at Tottenham between 2020 and 2022. However, things didn’t work out for the Dutch star in North London and decided to move to Ajax to resurrect his career.

Bergwijn played 83 times for Spurs, scoring eight goals and assisting a further 10.

Speaking about the West Ham rumours, Bergwijn has not ruled a move out in January and stated: “you can never rule out anything.”

Speaking to ESPN Netherlands, the Ajax star said via Fabrizio Romano: “You should ask my agent. “Leaving Ajax in January? In football, you can never rule out anything.”

“But I am happy here, I have my children and family here.”