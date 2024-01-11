West Ham want 23-year-old with the Championship’s fourth highest goals return

Only Man United have less than West Ham’s 33 goals scored in 2023/24, which evidences why the Hammers have concerns despite the seemingly decent goalscoring form of Jarrod Bowen and Mo Kudus.

The east Londoners are in the top six on merit but have two or three clubs breathing down their necks and a five point gap to Tottenham in fifth.

At this point their season could go either way, therefore a diligent transfer or two now could be the difference maker.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), Sunderland’s Jack Clarke, the fourth highest scorer in the Championship, is being targeted for a January switch.

David Moyes’ need for a proven striker is acute, given the club’s current injury situation, and the outlet have also linked another former Tottenham striker in Steven Bergwijn to the Hammers.

Over the course of the next few weeks, aside from their FA Cup replay at Bristol City, West Ham will play against Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Man United and Arsenal.

All four games could prove to be problematic in some way, though Moyes’ side have already beaten the Red Devils and the Gunners this season – without conceding – with a virtually full-strength squad.

If they’re unable to secure either potential signing and drop out of the European places as a result, they’ll only have themselves to blame at the end of the season.