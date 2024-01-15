West Ham are now reportedly facing competition from several Saudi Pro League clubs in their race for former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn.

David Moyes will be keen to add some reinforcements in the January window after several injuries to his squad.

With Mohammed Kudus away on international duty at AFCON and Michail Antonio sidelined with another injury, a new forward will be at the top of the club’s transfer list.

The London club have been heavily linked with a move for former Spurs and current Ajax forward Bergwijn, with the 26-year-old reportedly open to a potential move.

According to a report from Voetbal Primeur via Hammers News, West Ham may face some competition as several Saudi Pro League clubs are keen on the attacker.

Despite Ajax’s troubles this season, Bergwijn has had an impressive campaign in the Eredivisie so far, grabbing seven goals and three assists.

The report also states that he could be available for just £27 million this month although the Hammers may have to move quickly if they want to secure his signature.

If Moyes’ side wins their FA Cup third-round replay against Bristol City on Tuesday, it will keep them competing in three separate competitions, making a bigger squad a necessity.