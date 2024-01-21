Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive transfer update on West Ham United and what we can expect from them as we edge closer to the end of January.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that a move for West Ham to sign Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal now looks in doubt as the Gunners want to keep the player, though the Hammers have alternatives on their list.

Among those is Ajax star Steven Bergwijn, according to Romano, who also said that West Ham could be ones to watch in the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips before the transfer deadline.

It remains to be seen how easy it will be for West Ham to get their business done, however, as it looks like it will also depend on outgoings to help them stay in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Romano mentioned Said Benrahma as one example of a player the east Londoners may try to offload.

“Keep an eye on West Ham, though, as they keep pushing on that deal and they keep hoping Phillips will decide soon, but it’s not easy,” Romano said.

“Staying with West Ham, Arsenal said no to their approach over a loan move for Emile Smith Rowe. West Ham had concrete contacts on Thursday, and then on Friday they made a proposal for a loan deal for Smith Rowe, but Arsenal said no as it made no sense – perhaps a big offer could make a difference for Financial Fair Play, but not a loan. They are also more than happy to keep Smith Rowe at the club because Mikel Arteta is very happy with him and he’s convinced the potential is there.

“Smith Rowe is also very happy at Arsenal, so although West Ham tried, it doesn’t look like this one is happening. It’s also important to note that David Moyes has said the truth and confirmed what we always mentioned: West Ham need to sell if they want to bring in new players. Said Benrahma has to go, for example. So Arsenal won’t accept loan proposals for Smith-Rowe.”

He added: “West Ham will also have alternatives for sure, Steven Bergwijn is still appreciated but there are more players on their list.”