West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten is reportedly working on the potential transfer of Ajax forward Steven Bergwijn this January.

The former Tottenham man struggled in his previous spell in the Premier League, but it seems he could now make his way back to London with a switch to the Hammers.

David Moyes could do with more quality up front, having become a little overly reliant on Jarrod Bowen in recent times, and Bergwijn seems like a smart option after the success of raiding Ajax for Mohammed Kudus in the summer.

Bergwijn earns big money, around £85,000 a week, at Ajax, and is thought to be unpopular at the club, so that could help facilitate his exit this winter.