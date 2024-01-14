David Moyes is in the market for a forward this January and it is believed that West Ham coach Johnny Heitinga is the driving force behind the Hammers’ pursuit of a Dutch target.

The London club have been short of options up top this season due to the injury of Michail Antonio and according to Dutch football journalist Mike Verweij, Heitinha is pursuing Ajax star Steven Bergwijn, who can be signed this month for as little as €30m (£25m).

The winger would be good value for money as he can play across all three forward positions but West Ham fans will hold some concerns given his last spell in the Premier League with Tottenham.

During his time with Spurs, the 26-year-old bagged just eight goals and 10 assists across 83 games, and failed to hold down a regular spot in the team before being sold to Ajax.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham push hard for Bergwijn as it is clear that Heitinga would love to have him at the London Stadium.