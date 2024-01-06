West Ham considering move for former Tottenham star

The Hammers are reportedly eyeing up former Spurs winger Steven Bergwijn as they look to add some depth to their forward line in January.

After a strong finish to last season which saw them win the Europa Conference League, West Ham have gone from stride to stride as they currently sit sixth in the Premier League table.

But now that they are dealing with more competitive fixtures in the Europa League, it has put a strain on the squad which has resulted in a number of injuries.

With Michail Antonio currently sidelined and Mohammed Kudus leaving for international duty at AFCON, it has left David Moyes with very few options to pick from in his forward line.

The Hammers are reportedly looking to strengthen in that department and according to Fabrizio Romano, are interested in former Tottenham player, Bergwijn.

🚨🇳🇱 Understand Steven Bergwijn is one of the top targets for West Ham in the January transfer window in case they will be able to find budget after outgoings. More PL and Saudi clubs are also keen on Bergwijn as he could leave Ajax in case of good proposal. pic.twitter.com/bBhJYdGwK5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2024

The Dutch winger failed to impress during his spell in North London and returned to Ajax in 2022 where he has scored 24 goals in 65 games since.