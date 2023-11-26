Everton vs Man United confirmed team news: Luke Shaw returns

Everton host Man United on Sunday afternoon at what is expected to be a very lively Goodison Park following the Merseyside club’s points deduction.

The Toffees had 10 points taken from this season’s tally for breaking the Premier League’s financial rules and it has not gone down well with the club’s supporters.

Sean Dyche will likely use this to motivate his team for today’s match as his team are currently in the relegation zone.

Before this, Everton were in good form and were 3-2 winners over Crystal Palace last time out.

Dyche has made one change from that team with Gana Gueye replacing Amadou Onana.

As for Man United, Erik ten Hag and his squad have endured a tough start to their season as they sit eighth in the Premier League standings.

The Dutch coach is under pressure and the last thing he needed was an extra motivated Everton to face on Sunday.

Man United need a result to build on their win over Luton Town before the international break.

Ten Hag has made three changes from the team that lined up at Old Trafford with Reguilon, Eriksen and Hojlund coming out for Martial, Mainoo and a returning Luke Shaw.

The left-back’s inclusion should be a huge boost for Man United, who have missed his creativity over the last few months.

Everton vs Man United kicks off at 16:30pm (UK time) live on Sky Sports.