Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing the Aston midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a reliable performer for the West Midlands club and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of clubs.

Luiz has been linked with clubs like Arsenal as well. It will be interesting to see if Manchester City can win the race for his signature.

The Brazilian midfielder will add greater defensive cover and stability to the Manchester City midfield alongside Rodri. The Premier League champions could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Luiz would be an ideal fit.

It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old is willing to return to Manchester City in the coming months. They let the player leave the club back in 2019 and the Brazilian might feel that he has unfinished business at the at the Etihad Stadium.

