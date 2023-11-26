Manchester United are reportedly looking to improve their attacking options and they have identified the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto as a potential target.

A report from Fichajes claims that the 24-year-old Portuguese international has impressed Manchester United with his performances and versatility. Apparently, they are looking at him as an alternative to Antony, who has failed to live up to the expectations since his big-money move to Old Trafford.

Neto is capable of operating on both flanks and he will add pace, flair, creativity and technical ability in the final third. Manchester United could certainly use someone like him in the wide areas, especially with the way Jadon Sancho and Antony have performed this season.

The opportunity to move to Old Trafford will be an exciting option for the player as well and it would be a major step up in his career. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the winger in the coming months.

Wolves will not want to lose a key player midway through the season, and therefore any transfer might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Manchester United will be hoping to challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons and they need more cutting edge in the final third. Apart from signing a quality winger, they should look to invest in another reliable goalscorer as well.