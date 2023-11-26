Newcastle United have reportedly made their move to sign the Bundesliga striker Serhou Guirassy.

The 27-year-old has scored 16 goals across all competitions and he has a £15 million release clause in his contract.

A report from TEAMtalk claims that Newcastle have spoken with the player’s representatives and his club VfB Stuttgart regarding a potential move.

Newcastle could certainly use more depth in the attack and the 27-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition during the second half of the campaign. The release clause seems quite reasonable and Newcastle certainly have the means to trigger it and secure his signature.

Guirassy could make an immediate impact in the Premier League and he could improve Newcastle going forward.

Callum Wilson’s injury record has been a cause for concern for the Premier League side and they need more depth in the attack. Guirassy could partner Alexander Isak in the attack during the second half of the campaign.

Newcastle will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification and they should be signing quality players in order to climb up the table. Apart from a quality striker, they should look to invest in a defensive midfielder as well.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be an exciting option for Guirassy and he will be tempted to make the move. The striker is at the peak of his powers and he will want to test himself at the highest level.

Joining a Champions League-level club will be an exciting challenge for him and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.