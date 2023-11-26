Roy Keane has criticised Diego Carlos, referring to him as ‘a silly boy,’ for his incident involving Bryan Gil where he appeared to purposely elbow the Spurs player.

The Aston Villa defender elbowed the Spurs midfielder in the side of the head within four minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Despite the incident occurring while VAR was operational, Carlos escaped punishment, avoiding both a sending off and a booking for the offense.

While the elbow incident didn’t garner significant attention during the first half, it drew criticism from Roy Keane in the Sky Sports studio at half-time. The Manchester United legend exclaimed:

“Silly boy!

“He must look and think that he’s obviously got no chance of getting the ball, but once you raise your elbow – a sort of swinging elbow – he’s very, very lucky,” via talkSPORT.

Former Spurs defender, Michael Dawson was sat with Keane in the Sky Sports studio and he “couldn’t believe” the Villa centre-back escaped a red card.

Aston Villa went on to be victorious in a back-and-forth contest which could have looked very differently if Carlos was punished for violent conduct for the elbow incident.

Three points for the away side sees them move up to fourth place, just a couple of points behind league leaders Arsenal.