Confirmed lineups Fulham vs Wolves

Fulham (15th in the Premier League) take on Wolves (12th in the Premier League) on Monday 27th of November, at Craven Cottage, at 20:00 PM (GMT).

Both teams are without important players, as Fulham’s Joao Palhinha misses out due to suspension, along with Wolves Craig Dawson who is also missing due to suspension.

Fulham have made two changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Aston Villa, with Palhinha and De Cordova-Reid being replaced by Harrison Reed and Tom Cairney.

Iwobi keeps his spot in a deeper midfield position, lining up alongside Reed today instead of Palhinha. Raul Jimenez also leads the line again after his goal against Villa.

Wolves only make the one forced change from the side that beat Spurs 2-1 before the international break, with Craig Dawson missing due to suspension, being replaced by Santiago Bueno for his Premier League debut.

The rest of the Wolves team is unchanged, sticking with the strike partnership of Cunha and Hwang, and the strong midfield trio of Gomes, Lemina and Bellegarde.