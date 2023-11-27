Former Newcastle United flop Luuk de Jong is being likened to Robert Lewandowski these days a decade on from failing to make an impact in the Premier League.

The Dutch star had a loan spell at St James’ Park in 2014 but the move never worked out as he was often deployed in a midfield role in order to accommodate Papiss Cisse or Loic Remy.

This resulted in De Jong failing to score in any of his 12 Newcastle appearances but that is not the case at present.

De Jong has 17 goals in just 22 appearances this campaign, helping PSV Eindhoven win all 13 of their league fixtures so far in 2023/24 and the Dutch club are also in a position to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

Former PSV coach Fred Rutten sees similarities between De Jong and the iconic Robert Lewandowski and recently said to Eindhovens Dagblad: “They have had an excellent start, with Luuk de Jong now somewhat in the Lewandowski role. Yes, he really is the Lewandowski of PSV now.

“Last season, Luuk still had to get used to it, after several seasons in a different physical strain. He didn’t always play ninety minutes in Spain (at Sevilla and Barcelona). Now, he’s back, and he deserves it.

“Luuk is a good guy for a team, who always works hard to get the best out of himself. A player who has the respect of everyone, and who reinforces this by taking the lead.”

Things might not have worked out for the striker at Newcastle but the Dutch star has now found a home in his country.