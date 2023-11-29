Video: Angry Ten Hag unveils reason for Man United giving up leads in games

Man United once again threw away a lead in the Champions League on Wednesday night as Galatasaray came from 3-1 behind to earn a 3-3 draw.

The result puts Man United on the brink of elimination from the competition and will need results elsewhere to go in their favour in order to make it to the next round.

If Galatasaray or Copenhagen avoid drawing against each other on the final matchday, the Manchester club are out.

Speaking after the final whistle, a visibly annoyed Ten Hag states that Man United’s defending is letting them down and that everyone needs to take responsibility for it, including himself.

“We should have taken three points, clear. Home against Galatasaray, away at Copenhagen, we played so good,” the Dutch coach told TNT Sports.

“I have to complement the team but at the same moment, I have to criticise the team and me as a manager.

“We aren’t defending good enough. We are leading 3-1 and you can’t afford to make mistakes because that makes a difference.”

The Dutch coach will be looking to address this in the near future as Man United travel to Newcastle on Saturday.