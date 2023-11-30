Chelsea set to open contract talks with 23-year-old

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to open contract talks with Conor Gallagher.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who claim the Blues do not want to lose the midfielder ahead of his contract expiring in 18 months.

Gallagher, 23, was heavily linked with a summer exit with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United reportedly interested in making late moves (Football Insider).

However, following an extended period in Chelsea’s starting lineup, helped by Christopher Skunk’s long-term injury, Gallagher appears to have won over Mauricio Pochettino.

More Stories / Latest News
Gabriel Jesus responds to Arsenal transfer rumours about someone possibly replacing him
Man City set to cancel £80 million deal to pursue Bayern Munich star instead
Man United enter into advanced talks over transfer also being eyed by Arsenal & Tottenham

And now viewed as an important piece in the Argentine’s puzzle, the former Crystal Palace loanee looks to be in line for a new, and presumably, improved deal.

The London-based club, who currently sit 10th in the Premier League table on 16 points after 13 games, are set to open contract negotiations with their number 23 in the coming weeks.

Since the start of the season, Gallagher, who has represented England on 11 occasions, has registered four assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

More Stories Conor Gallagher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.