Marc Guehi does not want to damage his chances of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for next summer’s Euros.

The Crystal Palace defender, who made his senior international debut last year, has become a regular under Southgate in recent months.

Looking set to play an important role in the Three Lions’ quest for glory as they prepare to head into next summer’s European Championships as one of the tournament’s favourites, Guehi, 23, is understandably keen to ensure his form between now and then does not drop.

Consequently, according to a recent report from 90min, the 23-year-old will reject any opportunities to move clubs during the January transfer window.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are three Premier League teams monitoring the centre-back’s development at Selhurst Park with Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich also expressing an interest.

However, irrespective of the high-profile interest being shown in him, Guehi is determined to see out the remainder of the season with the Eagles, which, considering the club have lost four of their last five Premier League games, will offer Roy Hodgson a welcome boost.