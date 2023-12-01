Sky Sports pundit Tom Cairney believes Leeds United may struggle to retain Crysencio Summerville in January.

Cairney, covering Leeds’ clash against Swansea, praised Summerville’s standout performance as “majestic” and identified him, alongside Szmodics, as the Championship’s top players this season.

Expressing concerns about Leeds’ ability to keep Summerville, Cairney remarked (via Leeds United News):

“Summerville was majestic. I think he’s been the player of the season, maybe him and Szmodics. I tell you what, they might struggle to hold onto him in January, but we’ll see.”

The attacker has excelled under Daniel Farke, boasting an impressive record of 7 goals and 6 assists in 16 games this campaign.

Despite a slow start to the season, Leeds United now sit 3rd in the league, seven points behind second place Ipswich Town.

There is a long way to go but by the looks, they will be competing with the likes of Southampton, West Brom and Hull City for a spot in the promotion play-offs.