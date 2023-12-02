Video: Wan-Bissaka falls asleep as Gordon finishes off a brilliant move to give Newcastle the lead

Manchester United FC
Anthony Gordon has given Newcastle the lead against Manchester United at St James Park. 

The home side has been completely dominant over the two halves and have constantly been knocking at United’s doors.

And they eventually got their deserved goal through the former Everton man.

It was brilliant move from Newcastle. Isak found Bruno Guimaraes on the edge of the box and he expertly slid the ball down the right side for Trippier.

The right-back drilled in a first-time cross across the 6 yard box which was met by Gordon on the far post, who finished from close range.

Questions need to be asked about Wan-Bissaka’s role in that goal though. The defender completely switched off, allowing Gordon ample of space to score a simple tap-in.

