Video: Wan-Bissaka falls asleep as Gordon finishes off a brilliant move to give Newcastle the lead

Anthony Gordon has given Newcastle the lead against Manchester United at St James Park.

The home side has been completely dominant over the two halves and have constantly been knocking at United’s doors.

And they eventually got their deserved goal through the former Everton man.

It was brilliant move from Newcastle. Isak found Bruno Guimaraes on the edge of the box and he expertly slid the ball down the right side for Trippier.

The right-back drilled in a first-time cross across the 6 yard box which was met by Gordon on the far post, who finished from close range.

Watch the goal below:

Newcastle pounce on the mistake, string three passes together and Anthony Gordon has a tap-in to finish it ???? His sixth goal of the season puts the Toon in front. WATCH | https://t.co/GW2Krs0Scc#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/sfBwQ9R8pn — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 2, 2023

Anthony Gordon gives Newcastle a deserved lead at St. James' Park! ? pic.twitter.com/vPdY7xo5AJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 2, 2023

??| GOAL: Gordon gives Newcastle the lead Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United pic.twitter.com/jdk9lx9TT7 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 2, 2023

Questions need to be asked about Wan-Bissaka’s role in that goal though. The defender completely switched off, allowing Gordon ample of space to score a simple tap-in.