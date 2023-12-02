West Ham trio doubt for Crystal Palace as illness sweeps team

West Ham United could be without three key players for Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace.

The Hammers are set to welcome Roy Hodgson’s struggling Eagles to the London Stadium later this weekend, but according to recent reports, David Moyes may have to navigate the tie without the help of some key players.

That’s because according to Claret and Hugh, the club are sweating on the availability of Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and right-back Vladimir Coufal.

The trio missed Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League victory away to FK TSC Backa Topola through illness, and it remains unknown if any will be recovered in time to play this weekend.

“West Ham boss David Moyes will check on Jarrod Bowen‘s injury with the medical staff before deciding on whether the No 20 will be involved against Crystal Palace,” Claret and Hugh’s report states.

“But we understand that he is also waiting on sickness reports surrounding Mohammed Kudus, Vladimir Coufal and Edson Alvarez who have been suffering from a winter bug/virus. There are fears that one of two may come up short having been really ill over the last few days.”

Just when the side had strung some consistency together, with three key players now facing a race against time to be fit enough to play this weekend, David Moyes will be feeling frustrated. A win for the Hammers, depending on other results, could see them climb as high as eighth in the table.

Palace, on the other hand, are in desperate need of a win after losing four of their last five league games.

Sunday’s match, which is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.