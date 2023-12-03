(Photo) Ethan Ampadu publicly asks 26-year-old ace to sign with Leeds United

Ethan Ampadu has urged Leeds United loanee Joe Rodon to stay at Elland Road beyond this season.

The 26-year-old Welshman, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is enjoying a fine campaign at the heart of the Whites’ defence.

And Ampadu, a compatriot of Rodon, has issued a public plea for the Premier League centre-back to stick around.

Posting a reply to the defender on Instagram, Ampadu’s response, which said: “Please stay.” yielded hundreds of likes from fans who are probably wishing for the same thing.

