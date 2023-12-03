Video: Alexis Mac Allister scores breathtaking Steven Gerrard-style goal from 30 yards out to restore Liverpool’s lead

Fulham FC Liverpool FC
Liverpool summer signing Alexis Mac Allister has just scored his first goal for the club and he has done so in style.

From almost 30 yards out, the Argentine midfielder unleashes a powerful first time strike on the half-volley which curls on the way to the top right corner leaving Leno with no chance to save it.

The strike bore resemblance to some of Steven Gerrard’s memorable wonder goals at Anfield.

Watch the stunning goal below:

 

 

