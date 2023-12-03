Video: Mohammed Kudus fires the Hammers into the lead against Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Mohammed Kudus broke the deadlock in the 13th minute at the London Stadium with a sumptuous first time finish under the Crystal Palace goalkeeper.

After some neat build up and a lovely switch of play by James Ward-Prowse, Coufal received the ball down the right-hand side and teased a ball in to an area for the Ghanian international to attack, and he strode onto it with purpose and finished it off first time.

This is Kudus’ third goal of the season in his 11th appearances for the Hammers.

More Stories Mohammed Kudus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.