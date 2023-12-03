Video: Mohammed Kudus fires the Hammers into the lead against Crystal Palace

Mohammed Kudus broke the deadlock in the 13th minute at the London Stadium with a sumptuous first time finish under the Crystal Palace goalkeeper.

After some neat build up and a lovely switch of play by James Ward-Prowse, Coufal received the ball down the right-hand side and teased a ball in to an area for the Ghanian international to attack, and he strode onto it with purpose and finished it off first time.

??| GOAL: Kudus opens the scoring for West Ham! West Ham 1-0 Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/RZZ1eksHej — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 3, 2023

This is Kudus’ third goal of the season in his 11th appearances for the Hammers.