Erik ten Hag “has lost 50% of the dressing room”

Erik ten Hag’s tough-love management approach has allegedly led to him losing the support of half the Manchester United squad.

The team suffered another significant defeat over the weekend, losing 1-0 to Newcastle. The Dutch coach’s public dispute with Jadon Sancho, who has been excluded from the first team since September and is poised to depart in January, has been well-documented.

Amidst Manchester United’s struggle in the Premier League and the risk of an early Champions League exit, several players are reportedly becoming disillusioned with Erik ten Hag’s no-nonsense coaching methods, as stated by Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

“My information, for what it’s worth, is that some players are confused about what is happening,” Solhekol said on Monday evening.

He added: “He has lost elements of the dressing room, one source telling me that he’s lost about 50% of the dressing room. Quite a few players are unhappy with the style of play. They also feel they are running too hard and they’re running too much during training.”

It is dangerous territory that Man United are in right now. After improving under Erik ten Hag last term, finishing third and lifting the Carabao Cup, it seems like all that progress has vanished and they’re now back to square one.

Ten Hag could be walking a tight rope if United crash out of the Champions League, and if his relationship with the squad is fractured, an early exit from Europe could tip the squad over the edge.