Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could be on his way out of the club during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old midfielder has struggled for game time at Old Trafford this season and manager Erik ten Hag has now hinted that the player could be allowed to leave.

The Dutch manager revealed (h/t Football Transfers) that Van de Beek needs to play regularly in order to get his career back on track. The player has also previously claimed that he is hoping to play more often in the coming weeks and he is ready to explore his options in January.

“I think Donny has to play,” Ten Hag said. “In games, he was in the squad, so he had the opportunity. “It was a slow start to the season because he was still recovering from physical setbacks. But he is back now and he is doing really well in training, so if you can’t give him perspective then I can see he has to play for his career and for everything.” “I am bouncing to play matches again. The manager is making different choices now. We have a big squad and I am not the only one knocking on the door. We’ll see in January what happens,” Van de Beek said.

The former Ajax ace was regarded as a prodigious talent when he joined Manchester United, but the transfer has not gone according to plan. He has failed to establish himself as a key player for the Red Devils and his performances in the Premier League have been quite underwhelming. Apart from his time at Manchester United, he spent a few months on loan at Everton as well and his performances at Goodison Park were below par as well.

It is evident that the €45 million signing has not adapted to English football properly and a move away would be ideal. He was linked with a move to Real Sociedad during the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen whether his suitors are prepared to come back with an offer for him in January.

The Dutchman is still only 26 and he has plenty of time to get his career back on track. He should look to join a club where he will get ample first-team action.