Newcastle United forced to pay extra £5 million to Premier League rivals

Everton FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United will reportedly be expected to pay Everton an additional £5 million following Anthony Gordon’s transfer nearly one year ago.

The Magpies landed Gordon after weeks of back-and-forth negotiations. The winger’s eventual transfer fee, according to Sky Sports, was £45 million, including add-ons.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds will ask for extra money to complete swap deal
Nick Pope injury: Goalkeeper out for up to five months with shoulder dislocation
Newcastle keen on Argentine attacker, €20-25 million would get deal done

And now, according to more recent reports, the English attacker’s performances, which have seen him score seven and register five assists in his first 36 appearances, in all competitions, look to have triggered the performance-related clauses Everton inserted into the deal.

According to journalist Martin Hardy, the Toffees “are likely to be paid” an additional £5 million by Newcastle United — good news for the Merseyside club considering their recent problems with Financial Fair Play which included a 10-point Premier League deduction.

More Stories Anthony Gordon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.