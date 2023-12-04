Newcastle United will reportedly be expected to pay Everton an additional £5 million following Anthony Gordon’s transfer nearly one year ago.

The Magpies landed Gordon after weeks of back-and-forth negotiations. The winger’s eventual transfer fee, according to Sky Sports, was £45 million, including add-ons.

And now, according to more recent reports, the English attacker’s performances, which have seen him score seven and register five assists in his first 36 appearances, in all competitions, look to have triggered the performance-related clauses Everton inserted into the deal.

According to journalist Martin Hardy, the Toffees “are likely to be paid” an additional £5 million by Newcastle United — good news for the Merseyside club considering their recent problems with Financial Fair Play which included a 10-point Premier League deduction.