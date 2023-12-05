Manchester United and Newcastle United are keen on improving their attacking options in January and they are leading the race to sign Serhou Guirassy.

The VfB Stuttgart striker has been in phenomenal form this season and he has 17 goals across all competitions.

A report from Football Insider claims that the two English clubs are currently in pole position to sign him and it remains to be seen where the 27-year-old ends up.

He will want to take the next step in his career and compete at the highest level. Both Manchester United and Newcastle United could be exciting destinations for him.

Newcastle already have Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson at their disposal but Wilson’s injury record is a bit of a concern and they could use more depth in the attack.

Guirassy is at the peak of his career and he could make an immediate impact if he joins the Premier League side.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, Marcus Rashford has not been at his best this season and Rasmus Hojlund will need time to showcase his qualities consistently.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a quality goalscorer and Guirassy certainly fits the profile.

The 27-year-old could transform both teams in the final third and he could be available for a reasonable price as well.

Apparently, he has a release clause in his contract worth around £15 million and both Manchester United and Newcastle should be able to afford him in January.