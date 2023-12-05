Video: Havertz on the mark again for Arsenal to silence Kenilworth Road

Kai Havertz struck at just the right time for Arsenal after the Gunners had incredibly gone 3-2 down in their match against Luton.
The Hatters had fully deserved their lead after standing toe-to-toe with Mikel Arteta’s table-toppers, but as so often happens when a team scores, they switch off.
Havertz, who has been in a rich vain of scoring form of late, was on hand again to bundle the ball home, puncturing the atmosphere that Ross Barkley’s third for the hosts had generated just a few minutes before.
??| GOAL: Havertz equalises for Arsenal
Luton Town 3-3 Arsenal
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 5, 2023
And just like that, it's level again ?
Luton were ahead for a matter of minutes – Kai Havertz is Arsenal's latest goalscorer#PLonPrime #LUTARS pic.twitter.com/Ph2xdwly8b
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 5, 2023
Kai Havertz SCORES!!
? 3-3 Luton Town vs Arsenal FC
WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqADfX#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/0tx8cFF0oh
— FuboCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) December 5, 2023
