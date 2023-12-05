Video: Havertz on the mark again for Arsenal to silence Kenilworth Road

Arsenal FC Luton Town
Posted by

Kai Havertz struck at just the right time for Arsenal after the Gunners had incredibly gone 3-2 down in their match against Luton.

The Hatters had fully deserved their lead after standing toe-to-toe with Mikel Arteta’s table-toppers, but as so often happens when a team scores, they switch off.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Raya at fault and Arsenal stunned as Luton score twice to go ahead
Lionel Messi makes surprising Barcelona admission
Video: Gabriel Jesus restores Arsenal’s lead right on half-time at Luton

Havertz, who has been in a rich vain of scoring form of late, was on hand again to bundle the ball home, puncturing the atmosphere that Ross Barkley’s third for the hosts had generated just a few minutes before.

Pictures from beIN Sports, fuboTV and Amazon Prime 

More Stories Gabriel Jesus Gabriel Martinelli Kai Havertz Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.