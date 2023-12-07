Journalist makes firm prediction about Arsenal star’s future following “strange” transfer saga

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior may have been linked with a transfer to AC Milan, but Polish journalist Maciej Siemiatkowski expects to see him stay at the Emirates Stadium this January.

Kiwior only joined the Gunners from Spezia last year, and he’s done well whenever he’s played for Mikel Arteta’s side, even if he has mostly only been a squad player so far.

Still, Arsenal have a long season ahead of them, in more competitions than last term, so will surely want to keep someone like Kiwior around as an important member of the squad to rotate with others in defence.

90min are among the latest sources to link Kiwior with Milan, but Siemiatkowski admits he finds the saga strange, as he feels he’s seeing the 23-year-old continuing to settle and develop his game with Arsenal.

He also predicted Kiwior would end up staying, telling TV Play, as quoted and translated by Sport Witness: “I think Kiwior will stay at Arsenal. His valuation is around €25m, but I think he can be sold for €15-20m. He is currently at a big English club, so you have to understand his intentions as well.

“Honestly, it seems strange to me that he could leave Arsenal in the next transfer windows because he has been there for a year and he is continuing his process of adaptation and grown in English football.”

While Milan may need to strengthen in defence this January, it’s hard to see much sense in Arsenal letting Kiwior go, as he’d surely just need replacing anyway as Arteta will just not have enough strength in depth otherwise.