Chelsea block rivals from signing one-goal star but it might not matter

Fulham are in the market for a striker heading into the January transfer window and it is being reported that Chelsea will block them from signing of one their targets.

According to Football Insider, Armando Broja is liked by the Cottagers but their West London rivals don’t plan on selling him in January unless the Blues bring in a striker of their own.

The Albania international has not been a regular in Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season and has played in just seven matches this campaign, starting just two times and scoring one goal.

The 22-year-old would certainly like more minutes on the pitch but any move will likely have to wait until the summer.

This news might not even matter right now as Fulham have seen Raul Jimenez return to goalscoring form. The Mexican has scored three goals across his last four matches and Marco Silva will be hopeful that this continues.

The report states that the London club are also interested in Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy but have pulled out of the race due to the interest of Man United and Newcastle.

Only time will tell if the Cottagers sign a striker in January but at least Jimenez is back amongst the goals in the meantime.