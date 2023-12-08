Defender’s career at Chelsea is “over” according to Blues fans following recent social media behaviour

Chelsea were defeated once again midweek as the Blues came up short against Man United at Old Trafford and there was some controversy regarding one of Mauricio Pochettino’s players after the match.

The Argentina coach’s team lost 2-1 courtesy of Scott McTominay‘s brace, which leaves the West London club tenth in the Premier League standings.

In addition to the scoreline, the performance was not good yet again and understandably, Chelsea fans were angry after the match. This was not a good time for Ian Maatsen to do something controversial but that is exactly what the defender did.

The Chelsea star commented on a victory Instagram post from Man United’s Sofyan Amrabat with a fire emoji and a saluting emoji, before swiftly deleting it.

According to the Daily Mail, this led to several Chelsea fans lambasting the 21-year-old with one account posting: “Safe to say Ian Maatsen’s career at Chelsea is now over.”

The full-back has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks and he is expected to depart the London club in 2024.

Man City have been one club linked to the defender but even if Maatsen is leaving, this was still a very silly thing to do.